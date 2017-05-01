This season, Tituss Burgess is doing what we all aspire to do: be Beyonce.

In the upcoming third season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Burgess' character Titus goes full-blown Lemonade after he discovers his boyfriend Mikey (Mike Carlsen) might have cheated on him. And while fans have already seen Titus strut his stuff in that replica yellow dress wielding a baseball bat like Bey, that's only scratching the surface of the multi-part Beyonce homage to come.

"Titus spends most of his time dealing with his own demons [this season]," Burgess told TVGuide.com at the Tribeca Film Festival. "He's suffering a breakup and he has to exorcise it by way of Lemonade-ing."

That means that in addition to channeling Beyonce in "Hold Up," Kimmy Schmidt fans can also expect Titus to embody some of the queen's other iconic Lemonade moments, including some underwater scenes which were extremely challenging for the actor to shoot. "I don't swim, so that was not fun," Burgess revealed.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt returns Friday, May 19 on Netflix.