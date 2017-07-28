Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

Season 3 of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt was rough for Tikey shippers, but hope springs eternal in Season 4.

Though Titus' (Tituss Burgess) "Boobs in California" performance to woo back Mikey (Mike Carlsen) failed spectacularly (and publicly) in the season finale, he's only going to be more emboldened to get his "baby gaybird" back in his arms. "[Mikey's] not gone and Titus is going to fight for him," co-creator and executive producer Robert Carlock tells TV Guide.

How he'll go about that is still up in the air, but we can't imagine it doesn't involve another musical interlude of some sort. Maybe Puppazza can lend a felt-tipped hand?

Even if the reunion doesn't happen right away, you don't have any reason to believe Mikus isn't MFEO. Carlock admits that they felt like they "had to break them up" so that they could each explore the world a bit. "But at the same time, we felt like they worked so well together. And Mike Carlsen's so great that we definitely wanted to stake our claim," he says. "So they're not together right now, but he's still around."

And if you ask us, he probably will be for a while to come.