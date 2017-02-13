Beyoncé may not have won big at the Grammy Awards, but she's still influential. She inspired Titus Andromedon (Tituss Burgess) to go full Lemonade on his boyfriend Mikey's (Mike Carlsen) truck in this first look at Season 3 of Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, which will premiere May 19.

In the season premiere announcement/first look, Titus, dressed in Beyoncé's yellow dress, sings "Hell nah, I ain't playin' witcha, Michael" and smashes stuff with a baseball bat, just like in the video for "Hold Up." Then Mikey shows up and is like, "Slow down, they don't love you like I love you." Okay, he doesn't say that. We don't know if Mikey's part of the Beyhive.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt stars Ellie Kemper as the titular heroine and is executive-produced by 30 Rock's Tina Fey and Robert Carlock.

Season 3 premieres Friday, May 19 on Netflix.