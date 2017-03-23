Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Here's some news that'll make you show your outside bones: Netflix has released first-look photos of Season 3 of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

The photos show the core four of Kimmy (Ellie Kemper), Jacqueline (Jane Krakowski), Titus (Tituss Burgess) and Lillian (Carol Kane) back in action.

Ellie Kemper, Jane Krakowski, Carol Kane, and Tituss Burgess



The streaming service also revealed the Emmy-nominated comedy's upcoming guest stars, which include Laura Dern, Daveed Diggs, Rachel Dratch (who hasn't been on the show before, surprisingly enough), Ray Liotta, Andrea Martin and Maya Rudolph, along with returning guest stars Fred Armisen, Anna Camp, Mike Carlsen, Josh Charles, David Cross, show boss Tina Fey, Jon Hamm and Amy Sedaris.

Some plot details for the premiere were also revealed: "Kimmy finds herself in an unfamiliar position with the Reverend back in her life. Titus returns from his cruise and auditions for an exciting new role. Lillian has to break up with her boyfriend Robert Durst." Watch out, Lillian! Bobby doesn't handle splits well!

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt returns Friday, May 19 on Netflix.