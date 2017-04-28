Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's first two seasons raised the bar for absurd sight gags and goofy musical numbers, and Season 3 will be no exception. In fact, Season 3 will be more musical than ever, Jane Krakowski told TVGuide.com at the premiere in New York Friday.

And while exuberant performer extraordinaire Titus (Tituss Burgess) traditionally gets all the shine for fanciful musical follies on the show -- including the classic "Peeno Noir" from Season 1 and "Outside Bones" from Season 2 -- Season 3 is going to spread the musical love around, specifically to Krakowski's character Jacqueline.

Though creators Robert Carlock and Tina Fey initially balked at having Jacqueline croon because the idea was too close to her role as Jenna Maroney on 30 Rock, she'll now get to share her vocal talents -- a development that, as you see in the video, is enough to make Krakowski break out in song on the spot.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt returns on Friday, May 19 on Netflix.