If the sun seems a little brighter, your champagne tastes a little bubblier, your shellac is a little more sparkly or your eyes are smizing just a little harder, it's because she's baaaaaaaaaaack.

Tyra Banks is returning to host America's Next Top Model -- a show that is as much about her as the models supposedly at the center of it -- ending our national nightmare. (No offense, Rita Ora, but...) Banks returns after a year off, when singer Rita Ora hosted the show for its 23rd cycle, which just concluded earlier this month.

It will also be Banks' first go-round on the show as a VH1 property; the network revived the long-running reality series after The CW canceled it after 12 years and 22 cycles.

VH1 said additional panelists will be announced at a later date. Production on the new season is scheduled for this summer.