The hearts of nostalgic 90s kids everywhere burst on Wednesday when Freeform announced that Life-Size 2 would be on TV screens come December 2018.

The original film starred Tyra Banks as Eve, a doll that comes to life to hang out with her little girl best friend Casey (Lindsay Lohan). TVGuide.com caught up with Banks on the red carpet for the Freeform Upfronts presentation in New York City and talked to the former model about what we can expect from the second film.

"It was my mom that told me I should do Life-Size 2," said Banks, who started getting scripts made after that advice. "We did three or four versions and then finally, we were like, 'You know what? Eve has grown up now. Let's not do a kiddie movie. Let's do a movie for young adults.' So this is going to be an edgy Eve that you see, an edgy Life-Size 2."

The full details are still coming together but Banks promises that the sequel will have aged up with the fans who originally fell in love with the first film.

"The script is being written right now so even I don't know 100 percent, but it's definitely going to be like, 'Oh my God Eve does WHAT? Cover your eyes!'" she said. "Its going to be a little more real."

We can't wait!