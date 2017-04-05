A Teen Wolf is heading to Jane the Virgin!

Tyler Posey has landed a recurring guest star spot on The CW dramedy, according to TVLine. Posey, who has spent the past five years as the titular hero on MTV's Teen Wolf, will make his first appearance in the Jane the Virgin Season 3 finale as "someone from Jane's past."

That doesn't tell us much about how Posey will figure into the overall plot, but Jane did foreshadow that we would meet Jane's (Gina Rodriguez) first love later in the season. Could Posey play that guy? Jane has finally reached a point where she can talk about Michael's (Brett Dier) death without crying, signaling that she's ready to begin dating again. Since Rafael (Justin Baldoni) is currently wrapped up in his feelings for Petra (Yael Grobglas), a new guy -- even if he's from the past -- could be a potential romantic interest for Jane.

The actor recently wrapped production on Teen Wolf's final season, in which he'll make his directing debut. With Teen Wolf wrapped and set to premiere this summer, Posey is available for another big acting role and the Jane gig will also continue into the already announced Season 4, according to TVLine.

Jane the Virgin airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS, one of The CW's parent companies)