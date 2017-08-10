Tyler Posey has led the cast of Teen Wolf for six seasons now, but Sunday night is the premiere of his first adventure behind the camera on the show.

We got a chance to talk to the actor earlier this summer at San Diego Comic Con about what the experience was like to take the helm on the show that launched his career to a new level. It turns out Posey is pretty obsessed with being in charge now, especially when it comes to operating the camera.

Taking the reins also gave Posey a new relationship with his crew. They had respected him as No. 1 on the call sheet, but he really enjoyed being able to interact with them as his peers when he was the one calling the shots.

Teen Wolf is currently in the middle of its final season. Posey's episode airs Sunday at 8/7c on MTV.