Marvel's Inhumans finally hit the small screen tonight, with a two-hour premiere that spanned all the way from the beautiful islands of Hawaii to the hidden city of Attilan on the moon.

The pilot had the usual fare -- introducing the heroes and villains as well as explaining just how a bunch of inhumans wound up in space in the first place -- but it also had a few elements you wouldn't normally see on TV. Giant bulldogs that can teleport, for example.

The one thing this pilot didn't have? Overwhelming support from Marvel fans. If you take a quick look at Twitter, there are more than a few cheap shots at the sillier elements of the show like Medusa's (Serinda Swan) hair or some of the hokey dialogue.

Not exactly the glowing praise you want to hear from first-time viewers, even if some of them are pretty clever.

Some users, on the other hand, were genuinely entertained and decided to cut Inhumans a break. A few even reminded other Marvel fans that Marvel's Agents of SHIELD got off to a pretty rocky start in its pilot -- and well into its first season, really -- but once it found it's footing the show only got better from there.

Inhumans might have a steep hole to climb out of, but it's not out of the realm of possibility that the rest of the season will improve once the show figures out what it wants to be.

Marvel's Inhumans airs Fridays at 9/8c on ABC.