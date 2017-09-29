Marvel's Inhumans finally hit the small screen tonight, with a two-hour premiere that spanned all the way from the beautiful islands of Hawaii to the hidden city of Attilan on the moon.

The pilot had the usual fare -- introducing the heroes and villains as well as explaining just how a bunch of inhumans wound up in space in the first place -- but it also had a few elements you wouldn't normally see on TV. Giant bulldogs that can teleport, for example.

The one thing this pilot didn't have? Overwhelming support from Marvel fans. If you take a quick look at Twitter, there are more than a few cheap shots at the sillier elements of the show like Medusa's (Serinda Swan) hair or some of the hokey dialogue.

#Inhumans is my new favorite ABC sitcom. That wasn't the intention, was it? — Becky Bunch TVRG (@Beckybunchtvrg) September 30, 2017

Me wondering where all the IMAX money went towards the show #Inhumans pic.twitter.com/tZSIAADR3N — Eobard Thawne (@FrankenFert) September 30, 2017

After watching #Inhumans .... trying to find anything that was good.... pic.twitter.com/x6uA1cyndP — Max Prime @ Megacon (@MaxPrimeReviews) September 30, 2017

Damn firing the woman who got it right?



What is this the 2016 election all over again? #Inhumans — Rod (@rodimusprime) September 30, 2017

Medusa, I think I have the solution to your problem #Inhumans pic.twitter.com/J1EzTJ97Y2 — Brian Markowski (@MarkowskiBrian) September 30, 2017

Bless those watching #Inhumans so the rest of us don't have to. Doing God's work as usual. — Wakandan Sith Witch (@southerncynic) September 30, 2017

"Need to... find my king...need to...narrate every thought I have." -Karnak#Inhumans — Jared Clark (@JC_Ice007) September 30, 2017

I can't remember Ramsey Bolton's name so I am just going to call him Budget Loki#Inhumans — SYFY FANGRRLS (@Syfyfangrrls) September 30, 2017

Not exactly the glowing praise you want to hear from first-time viewers, even if some of them are pretty clever.

Some users, on the other hand, were genuinely entertained and decided to cut Inhumans a break. A few even reminded other Marvel fans that Marvel's Agents of SHIELD got off to a pretty rocky start in its pilot -- and well into its first season, really -- but once it found it's footing the show only got better from there.

Inhumans might have a steep hole to climb out of, but it's not out of the realm of possibility that the rest of the season will improve once the show figures out what it wants to be.

Marvel's Inhumans airs Fridays at 9/8c on ABC.