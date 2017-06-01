Parts 3 and 4 of Twin Peaks: The Return gave us a whole bunch of stuff we didn't know we'd been missing, like Kyle MacLachlan singing "HELLOOO" to slot machines and Michael Cera's spectacularly insane Marlon Brando impression, as well as a bunch of stuff we knew we'd been missing, like David Lynch and Miguel Ferrer as Agents Gordon Cole and Albert Rosenfield and the return of Agent Dale Cooper to the real world after he was released from the Black Lodge. He's still not quite himself, but he remembers he loves coffee, so maybe after a few more cups he'll be back to normal.

There were a lot of Coopers in Parts 3 and 4: Evil Doppelgänger Cooper, who avoided being sent back to the Black Lodge only to end up in federal prison in South Dakota as some kind of horrifying ghoul-shell version of himself; Dougie Jones, the decoy Cooper created by Evil Cooper to trick the Black Lodge and who got transformed into a gold pearl when he got sucked in; and the real Cooper, who finally escaped the Black Lodge but who doesn't know how to use his body or mind anymore after 25 years in another dimension. He's been deposited in Las Vegas, where he's being thrust into Dougie Jones' life.

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

The episodes brought back a few bits of mythology established in the movie Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me that may prove crucial to understanding (or at least trying to understand) Twin Peaks.

The first was "Blue Rose," the words uttered by the giant disembodied head of Major Briggs (Don S. Davis) as it floated underneath Cooper as he stood on a box in outer space (these episodes were crazy).

"Blue Rose" first appeared in Fire Walk With Me when Gordon Cole was briefing Agent Chet Desmond (Chris Isaak) on the Teresa Banks murder investigation. "Cousin Lil," the interpretive dancer who was conveying the pertinent information through arcane symbols, had a blue rose pinned to her lapel. Chet Desmond didn't think Agent Sam Stanley (Kiefer Sutherland) was ready to learn the meaning of "blue rose" yet, and Desmond disappeared before he had the chance to explain it.

It showed up again in Part 4 when Cole and Rosenfield were discussing their meeting with "Cooper" in the South Dakota jail. They knew something was wrong with him, but they weren't sure what.

"Blue rose?" said Rosenfield.

"Doesn't get any bluer," Cole replied.

We still don't know exactly what "blue rose" means, but from the context clues we've been given, we can presume it's the FBI's code for supernatural cases.

The other bits of mythology came during the Black Lodge Cooper swap.

At 2:53, both Evil Cooper and Dougie got sick as the Black Lodge started to suck them back in. They vomited up their garmonbozia, the "pain and sorrow" that fuels Black Lodge demons and physically manifests as creamed corn. It's possible that the presence of garmonbozia is how the Black Lodge knew where to send Good Cooper, and Evil Cooper was able to trick the Lodge by holding his in longer.

But there's also the possibility that Dougie didn't vomit up garmonbozia at all, since Jade (Nafessa Williams) didn't have to be hospitalized after getting a whiff of Dougie's barf, unlike the unfortunate highway patrolman who found Evil Cooper after he crashed his car.

Perhaps a better theory about how Evil Cooper tricked the Black Lodge has to do with the green ring Dougie was wearing. That ring also figured prominently in Fire Walk With Me, where it caused people's arm to go numb -- just like Dougie's -- and was connected to the Black Lodge in some mysterious way. For a fuller explanation of the ring's significance, please read this. But for our purposes here, the ring was the signal that the Black Lodge was looking for. Since Dougie had the ring, he got sent to the Black Lodge instead of Evil Cooper.

However it happened, the result is that there are now two Coopers, and one must die. Look at that! Twin Peaks' plot is simple.

