When it comes to the forthcoming Twin Peaks revival, we've been told to brace for the unexpected. As actor Madchen Amick teased to TVGuide.com, "Some of the characters aren't where you think they might be 25 years later. ... We broke the mold for television [in the '90s]. We're about to break it again."

However, if the latest teaser for the show is any indication, there's going to be at least one common thread between the old and the new: the characters' incessant love of damn good coffee. In this new throwback compilation from Twin Peaks' original two-season run, Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan), Sheriff Harry S. Truman (Michael Ontkean), Audrey Horne (Sherilyn Fenn), and the rest of the townies sip on some of that fish-infused joe as furiously as ever, with caffeine being the veritable lifeblood of their murder investigation efforts.

There's no new footage to be found from the revival in this teaser, of course, and it's becoming increasingly apparent that Twin Peaks fans might be going into the new episodes mostly blind about what to expect. The teasers that have shown some of the new material have been purposefully obscure to leave our imaginations running wild.

"Revisiting this new material, there's a freshness to it, there's a lightness to it," MacLachlan teased of the new season, which drops with a two-hour premiere episode on Sunday, May 21st on Showtime. The tone of the new episodes might be lighter, but there's no doubt the circumstances that inform the return of the investigatory team to Twin Peaks will be as dark as their coffee.

Twin Peaks premieres Sunday, May 21 at 9/8c with a two-hour episode on Showtime.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS, the parent company of Showtime).