Following what was a very eventful Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday night, America waited with bated breath for our Commander-in-Chief to condense his thoughts on the ceremony into 140 characters or less and some ALL CAPS.

So far, Donald Trump's Twitter account has been silent on the event. But he apparently talked about the Oscars with his mouthpiece, Breitbart News.

Speaking with the alt-right publication which was run by his buddy Steve Bannon, Trump said that the big flub at the Oscars -- when La La Land was mistakenly and temporarily awarded Best Picture over actual winner Moonlight -- was, naturally, about him.

"I think they were focused so hard on politics that they didn't get the act together at the end," Trump said in an interview. "It was a little sad. It took away from the glamour of the Oscars. It didn't feel like a very glamorous evening. I've been to the Oscars. There was something very special missing, and then to end that way was sad."

The Oscars were sprinkled with political discussion, some direct (such as Gael García Bernal speaking out against Trump's wall) and others more subtle (multiple references to diversity and inclusion), with all instances apparently in opposition to Trump's actions since he's become president. However, it never became the Trump roast many had expected it to become.