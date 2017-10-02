In its prime, Total Request Live was the basis of an afternoon ritual in which teens would jump on the computer or phone to vote for their favorite music video and then tune in live to see where it landed on the music video countdown. Yet in an odd twist, the daily tradition, which saw the likes of the Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC fans battling it out for that number one spot, will not be a part of MTV's upcoming reboot.

According to Entertainment Weekly, TRL will return with some major changes, including getting rid of the iconic countdown and focusing on other entertainment avenues outside of music. "The first iteration of the show was very much 100 percent music-focused, and while we will be focusing on music, we're going to be focusing on so much more: film, television, fashion, and sneakers, just kind of encompassing culture as a whole and what it is in this day and age." new co-host Tamara Dhia told EW.

While it may have shifted its focus away from music, the new iteration will still premiere new music videos just as it did during its original run.

MTV Is Bringing Back Total Request Live Without Carson Daly

Other changes include a new group of hosts, dubbed the "TRL squad," made up of TV and internet personalities including Wild 'N Out'sDC Young Fly, Amy Pham, Erik Zachary, Lawrence Jackson, YouTuber Liza Koshy, Dhia and The Dolan Twins -- who gained stardom from their videos on the now-defunct Vine app. Carson Daly, who hosted the show during its original run, is preoccupied with his duties on The Voice and Last Call and won't be a part of the reboot.

The show will still take place in its iconic location at 1515 Broadway, but has upgraded to an 8,000 square foot studio -- the perfect venue for the many live performances scheduled. The revival kicks off this week with a slew of performances and guest appearances by DJ Khaled, Migos, Noah Cyrus, Playboi Carti, PRETTYMUCH, Demi Lovato, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty, Why Don't We, Romeo Santos, and Travis Scott.

TRL makes its grand return to television on Monday, Oct. 2 at 3:30/2:30c on MTV.