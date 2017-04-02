The Pfefferman children are finally ready to face their demons this season on Transparent. But - no surprise here! - their efforts are going to backfire.

When the series returns, Ali (Gaby Hoffmann), Sarah (Amy Landecker) and Josh (Jay Duplass) have all decided to explore SLAA (Sex and Love Addicts Anonymous) meetings to deal with the struggles they all face when it comes to, well, love and sex.

Of course, it doesn't take a genius to figure out that placing any one of the Pfeffermans - let alone all three of them - in a room full of people who are self-described sex addicts could be a recipe for disaster. And it is, when one of the kids develops a crush on a fellow attendee.

But you know what's even more awkward than fantasizing about someone from your 12-step program? When the "Anonymous" part of the meetings goes out the window because the two addicts know each other from another (very G-rated) organization.

