Training Day, CBS' reboot of the Denzel Washington film, is moving to Saturday nights, the network announced in a statement Friday. The Amazing Race will now air in Training Day's Thursday night slot beginning March 30, after NCAA Men's Basketball games preempt the schedule.

The move, which would be hard to not read as an effective cancellation, comes after a series of tough blows for the show that began with okay reviews and then ever-declining ratings. Its 0.7 showing from its most recent episode represented a fairly dismal turn after weeks of yo-yoing, a disappointment that especially smarts for a CBS show in such a coveted primetime position. The unfortunate and untimely death of series lead Bill Paxton of course added even more uncertainty about the series' future.

Training Day's move to 9 p.m. on Saturday follows recent statements from CBS CEO Les Moonves regarding the number of new series that would return next season, as well as CBS' decision to yank Doubt off the air and its refusal to order more episodes of medical drama Pure Genius.

Training Day's remaining episodes will air Saturdays at 9/8c; The Amazing Race will begin airing Thursdays at 10/9c on March 30.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)