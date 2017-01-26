CBS' upcoming Training Day got its big name attached when Bill Paxton signed on to play Frank Roarke, an old-school cop who mentors (and torments) a rookie detective, in the same vein as the Denzel Washington film the series is based on.

You know who Paxton is, but it's likely that you don't know his on-screen partner Justin Cornwell. Cornwell, like his character Kyle Craig, is mostly new to the scene but is ready to make a big splash. The 28-year old has a few credits to his name, Empire and Chicago P.D. among them, but Training Day is by far his big break and his shot at stardom.

Here's how Training Day will differ from the movie

But just because he's new to you doesn't mean he's not talented. In addition to acting, Craig is a musician and singer, making him an honest-to-goodness triple threat.

See what Cornwell and Training Day producers have to say in the video above.

Training Day premieres Thursday, Feb. 2 at 10/9c on CBS.