CBS' Training Day will honor its fallen hero.

The new drama will pay tribute to star Bill Paxton, who passed away following complications from heart surgery Saturday Feb. 25 on this Thursday's episode, Variety reports. The remembrance will include a dedication that opens the episode.

Paxton's death does not affect production of Training Day's first season as the midseason entry wrapped production on its 13 episodes in December. But Paxton's passing casts a shadow over the series' future as he was the big star and ratings have been unimpressive through four weeks.

In Training Day, Paxton played detective Frank Roarke, a veteran cop who goes about his job his own way, sparking controversy. He's paired with young officer Kyle Craig (Justin Cornwell), who's planted as Roarke's partner to keep an eye on him for higher ups at the department.

This is the second CBS drama to lose one of its stars already this year. NCIS: Los Angeles star Miguel Ferrer passed away on Jan. 19. He'll be remembered in the Mar. 5 episode.

Training Day airs Thursdays at 10/9c on CBS.