The 2001 film Training Day was a box office hit and a critics' smash en route to picking up an Academy Award for Denzel Washington's blistering performance as a crooked cop. So it's no surprise that it was targeted for a TV reboot, which we'll get starting Thursday, Feb. 2 at 10/9c on CBS.

But how can a movie with a clear and definite ending be adapted for television and carry on the Training Day name? For starters, it's set years after the events of the movie and follows a pair of new cops. And while the setup is familiar -- a grizzled veteran who plays by his own rules (Bill Paxton) takes an idealistic rookie cop (Justin Cornwell) under his wing -- CBS' version is more than just Training Day: The TV Show.

In the video above, Paxton and Cornwell talk about how their characters differ from the ones played by Washington and Ethan Hawke, and for Paxton, the immediate difference is obvious.

"My character, you know, he doesn't set his partner up to die," Paxton says, contrasting his character Frank Roarke to Washington's character Alonzo Harris in the movie. Well, yeah, we'd say that's a big difference.

Watch the video to find out what else makes them different and how Cornwell's Kyle Craig isn't the same person as Ethan Hawke's Jake Hoyt.

Training Day premieres Thursday, Feb. 2 at 10/9c on CBS.

