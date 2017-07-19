TLC's Trading Spaces revival will be keeping one major original player: Paige Davis.

The home makeover show's classic era host will return for the revival, People reports.

Davis wasn't Trading Spaces' original host -- that would be Alex McLeod -- but she was its longest-running host, taking over in Season 2 and serving until midway through Season 5. She came back for Season 8, which was the show's last -- until now.

"I'm ecstatic that @TLC announced that I'll be hosting #TradingSpaces!" Davis said on Twitter, and shared a video re-introducing herself.

In the years after Trading Spaces, Davis hosted Home Made Simple on the Oprah network and Home & Family on the Hallmark Channel. She also returned to doing musical theater on Broadway.

The revival is scheduled to premiere in 2018. Casting of homeowners looking to redecorate and be redecorated has begun in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Baltimore, the first three cities the revival will visit.