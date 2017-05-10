Tracy Morgan makes his triumphant stand-up debut on Netflix with Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive, and there really isn't a better name for the special.

Morgan, whose brash personality and insightful comedy made him a star on Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock, nearly died in a fatal car crash that killed his friend James McNair, and spent years in physical therapy just to get some semblance of a normal life back. That kind of experience would change anyone, but what about one of the most beloved comedians on the planet?

"Wow, I think I embrace [comedy] even more now, because I almost lost it," Morgan told TVGuide.com at a recent Netflix press event. "I'm glad Netflix gave me the opportunity and freedom to get on stage and express myself and what I thought was funny."

In the clip above, Morgan goes on to discuss how television is changed and how he was able to watch it evolve while he was in recovery. And he gives a shoutout to Caitlyn Jenner.

Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive premieres May 16 on Netflix.

Additional reporting by Liz Raftery, the woman wearing the cool shirt in the video.