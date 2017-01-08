Tracee Ellis Ross took home the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy/Musical Series Sunday evening for her performance in ABC's Black-ish. The first-time nominee and winner dedicated her award to people of color.

"This is for all the women of color and colorful people whose stories, ideas, thoughts are not always considered worthy and valid and important," Ross said. "But I want you to know that I see you. We see you. It is honor to be on this show, black-ish, to continue expanding the way we are seen and known. And to show the magic and the beauty and the sameness of a story and stories that are outside of where the industry usually looks."

The competition for this year's award was pretty fierce. The other nominees included the two previous years' winners, CW stars Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin), as well as five-time reigning Emmy winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep), four-time Golden Globe winner Sarah Jessica Parker (Divorce) and fellow first-time nominee Issa Rae (Insecure).