Good news Whovians -- Torchwood is getting an official return. It just won't be the way that you think.

According to iO9, Torchwood is returning for a Season 5 in "audio only" form. The new series comes from Big Finish, the company that has already produced several audio dramas for Torchwood and it's mothership show Doctor Who, but this time it will be an official return for the spin-off which ended its TV run six years ago. The new iteration is titled Torchwood: Aliens Among Us.

What makes it official? Torchwood creator and former Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies has a heavy hand in creating the new "season," which will follow Captain Jack (John Barrowman) and his cohorts as they try to rebuild Torchwood in the aftermath of Miracle Day and amidst a new alien threat.

Add shows to your watchlist now

"Russell's been wonderfully involved in the continuation of Torchwood," said Aliens Among Us producer James Goss. "We came up with some characters and ideas and he very kindly, very politely said 'Marvellous, but no. Howabout...?'. And that's what lead to Jack and Gwen being joined by Mr Colchester (Paul Clayton), Ng (Alexandria Riley), Tyler (Jonny Green) and the enigmatic Orr (Sam Béart). Who are they? What part do they have to play in the future of Torchwood? And can they save Cardiff from an invasion that's already been lost?"

This is the latest attempt to bring Torchwood back to the small screen after it finished Season 4 in 2011. Barrowman has made several attempts to bring the Doctor Who spin-off back, but if Davies is willing to settle for an audio only version of his tale, this may be what fans need to expect for the future.

Are you going to listen?