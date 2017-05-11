Do The Handmaid's Tale and your Mad Men rewatch have you longing for even more "Elisabeth Moss v. The Patriarchy" on your TV screen? Have you ever watched her stare down the villainess Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski) and thought "hm, this would be even better if Moss had Nicole Kidman and Game of Thrones legend Gwendoline Christie staring by her side?"

Then you're in luck, because Season 2 of the 2013 critical hit Top of the Lake, now titled Top of the Lake: China Girl, is finally on its way -- and this time around, both Kidman and Christie are along for the ride. SundanceTV dropped the first trailer for the crime thriller ahead of its debut at the Cannes Film Festival later this month, and it looks to be just as captivating -- and as heartbreaking for its women -- as ever.

"Top of the Lake: China Girl is a crime mystery story that finds Detective Robin Griffin recently returned to Sydney and trying to rebuild her life," SundanceTV wrote in a release sent to TVGuide.com. "When the body of an Asian girl washes up on Bondi Beach, there appears little hope of finding the killer, until Robin realizes 'China Girl' didn't die alone. Robin looks to the investigation to restore herself, but her problems are personal. Haunted by a daughter given up at birth, Robin desperately wants to find her, yet dreads revealing the truth of her conception. But her search to discover 'China Girl's' identity will take her into the city's darkest recesses and closer than she could have imagined to the secrets of her own heart."

Top of the Lake: China Girl will premiere on SundanceTV in September 2017. New episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the day after they air.