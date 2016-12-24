The great thing about a show like Friends running for 10 seasons is that there is no shortage of holiday episode hilarity to partake in when December rolls around.

But how do you choose what episode to watch? Do you go classic Friends before Chandler (Matthew Perry) and Monica (Courteney Cox) got together? Do you go with a famous Gellar Hanukkah get together or perhaps a search for the perfect New Year's kiss? Don't forget to get some Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) creating some of her own holiday classic songs on the fly. There are so many great holiday episodes of Friends that you can't really go wrong, but if you want the best one, we're here to help.

Why Friends' "The One with the Holiday Armadillo" should be declared a holiday classic

TVGuide.com has ranked the top 10 Friends holiday episodes. There's a mix of all the eras of Friends from Season 1 until the very end. Our No. 1 pick is one that we think everyone remembers though, and puts a hilarious twist on the dress-up-as-Santa sitcom trope. Check out our video and let us know what your favorite Friends winter holiday episode is.