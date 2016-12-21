Jimmy Fallon and his famous friends are here to help get you in the Christmas spirit!

The Tonight Show host gathered Paul McCartney, The Roots and the cast of Sing -- including Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Scarlett Johansson -- to perform an a cappella version of McCartney's holiday hit, "Wonderful Christmastime."

The video begins like many of Fallon's previous star-studded performances with each of the stars singing their part straight-to-camera in front of a colorful background.

But soon enough, the stars are decked out like real Christmas carolers -- that is, until they all transform into the adorable animal characters from the animated musical Sing, because nothing says Christmas like a singing koala.