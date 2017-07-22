For its third season, Lucifer will be introducing an brand-new foe for the charismatic fallen angel, and it's none other than Superman himself!

Okay, not exactly, but Smallvillealum Tom Welling has joined the fold for the series' third season, Fox revealed during its panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday. The actor, who played the caped crusader for all ten seasons of Smallville, has joined Lucifer's third season as Marcus Pierce, a police officer who'll get under Lucifer (Tom Ellis)'s skin quite a bit.

How will he run afoul of the devil himself? Well, apparently Marcus is a well-liked guy who matches wits with Lucifer in the charm department and catches the attention of Decker (Lauren German), which will make this hellion see even more red.

After Smallville, Welling has been largely absent from the small screen but has been seen in several movies including Parkland, Draft Day, and The Choice.

In addition to the entry of this suave new do-gooder, Lucifer will also spend the new season finding out who kidnapped him and how and why his angel wings have come back.

Lucifer returns to Fox on Monday, October 2nd at 9/8c.