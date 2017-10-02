Tom Petty has been hospitalized after suffering cardiac arrest, according to TMZ.

The legendary rocker was found unconscious on Sunday night in his Malibu home and rushed to a Santa Monica hospital. TMZ says that upon arriving at the hospital, Petty showed no brain activity and the decision was made to take him off life support.

[UPDATE] While outlets wrote that Petty had passed away based on information by the Los Angeles Police Department, the LAPD later said they had no information on Petty's status and that "initial information was inadvertently provided to some media sources." TMZ has updated its own story to say Petty is still "clinging on to life" but is "not expected to live throughout the day."

Petty performed most often as the lead in Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, and is one of the top-selling musical artists of all time with more than 80 million records sold. Petty also co-founded the supergroup The Traveling Wilburys with Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison, George Harrison and Jeff Lynne, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.

Some of Petty's most notable work include the jukebox staples "American Girl," "Refugee," "Don't Come Around Here No More," "Freefallin'," "Learning to Fly," and "You Don't Know How It Feels." Petty also performed the coveted halftime show at Super Bowl XLII in 2008.

Petty had some limited television work, guest starring on Garry Shandling's shows It's Garry Shandling's Show and The Larry Sanders Show, as well as voicing the character of Lucky on King of the Hill.