Ever wonder what Tom Cruise playing a hiccuping mummy would look like? Ponder no more thanks to a hilarious sketch from the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Cruise teamed up with Jimmy Fallon for a Mummy-themed version of Kid Theater, a recurring skit in which popular thespians of our time act out scripts written by children. The first saw them playing a skeleton and mummy who have a brief playground conflict that ends with a head bump, "which is a like a fist bump, but with your head."

The second centered on a burgeoning friendship between a mummy and a kid named Charlie. "I love these," Cruise said in between laughs. Another had him rolling on the floor to wipe up an imaginary spill with his mummy wraps.

But it was the role of Hiccuping Mummy that proved too much for Cruise who could barely make it through his lines without laughing. If you're in need of a pick-me-up, the above video should do the trick.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35/10:35c on NBC.