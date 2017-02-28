I guess we know who Savannah Guthrie's work husband is.

The Today anchor had a funny verbal slip-up during Tuesday's show, saying "Matt" -- as in "Lauer" -- instead of "Mike," her husband's name, when she was talking about her husband.

While reporting on a study that found that women with kids in the house don't sleep as much as women without kids but men are not affected either way, Guthrie started to anecdotally confirm it, saying that when she was on maternity leave, her husband "Matt--".

Discussion of the study got abandoned, with Sheinelle Jones and Al Roker bursting into laughter and Guthrie quipping, "Where is my Freud textbook?"

A few seconds later, they cut to Matt Lauer, who was shaking his head with his palm on his forehead like, "Oh, brother."

To be fair, Guthrie just returned from maternity leave on Monday, so she's still getting back into the swing of things.

Or maybe she was having her own Oscars moment, and Matt Lauer is her La La Land.