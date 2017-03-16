



Toby Willis, the father from TLC's The Willis Family, has been arraigned on four counts of child sexual assault.

According to The Tennessean, Willis pleaded not guilty to the charges on Monday in Cheatham County General Sessions Court. His trial is scheduled to begin July 18.

Willis, a father of 12, was arrested in September after fleeing his home in Ashland City, Tenn. Police caught up to him in Greenville, Ky., where he was arrested and charged one count of sexually assaulting a child after an alleged incident that occurred in Nashville with a 9- to 12-year-old girl about 12 years prior.

Willis and his family rose to fame in 2014 after reaching the quarterfinals of America's Got Talent,where they performed as a country music band. TLC then gave them their own reality show, The Willis Family, which aired for two seasons before being canceled in April 2016.

This is far from the first controversy surrounding a TLC family. 19 Kids and Counting was canceled in 2015 after it was revealed that the family's eldest son Josh Duggar was under investigation for allegedly molesting five underage girls, including two of his sisters. In 2014, the network canceled Here Comes Honey Boo Boo after Mama June Shannon began dating a registered sex offender who had reportedly molested one of her daughters.