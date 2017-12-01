Batman and Tony Stark may have some wicked cool super suits, but the latest DC Comics TV adaptation, Titans, is looking to give both of them a run for their money.

Warner Bros. released the first image (below) of series star Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson (aka Robin) in full costume, and it's pretty awesome. They appear to have kept the costume as close as possible to the original design, even letting Robin keep his signature black and yellow cape.

The Robin super suit was designed by renowned costume designer Laura Jean Shannon, whose credits include Black Lightning, Iron Man and The Jungle Book, among others.

From executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, Titans is an all-new live-action drama series that follows a group of young soon-to-be super heroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe. In this action-packed series, Dick Grayson emerges from the shadows to become the leader of a fearless band of new heroes, including Starfire, Raven and many others.

Titans is set to debut in 2018 on the DC-branded direct-to-consumer digital service, operated by Warner Bros. Digital Networks.