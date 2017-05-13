Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

True to form for a time travel adventure show, the clock has been turned back and NBC's Timeless has been saved from cancelation.

The Eric Kripke/Shawn Ryan created hour-long drama was a fan favorite, though not a ratings powerhouse in its freshman season, leading to its cancelation on May 10. In a surprising reversal of fortune, TVGuide.com has learned that the show is instead coming back. It's a twist that can only point to the Timeless team (Abigail Spencer, Matt Lanter and Malcolm Barrett) booting up the old time machine and changing history.

Or at the very least, the fan outcry -- and Timeless fans are passionate enough to form a small militia -- led to the show getting uncanceled, something that basically never happens.

Kripke confirmed the news on Twitter, stating that the 10-episode second season will air Summer, 2018:

The #TimeTeam went back 3 days, and changed history. @nbc picked us up for 10 episodes. Seriously. Airs next summer. #TimelessRenewed pic.twitter.com/SDkeShlByL — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) May 13, 2017

This is particularly good news as the show wasn't just a case of the week time travel mystery show: with a dense mythology and some intricate character work, Timeless would have left many strands dangling if someone hadn't picked it up. That said, according to THR, Season 2 will instead embrace a more family friendly approach to traveling through history. So we'll see.

Either way, good thing NBC saw the light at the end of the (time) tunnel.