This is one time where we really wish we could go back in time to alter history. NBC has canceled the well-received, time-traveling drama series Timeless after one season, according to Deadline.

Created by Eric Kripke and Shawn Ryan, the series followed the efforts of a heroic trio comprised of a history professor, a soldier and an engineer (Abigail Spencer, Matt Lanter and Malcolm Barrett) as they traveled back in time to well known events in history in order to prevent them from being changed by a mysterious man (Goran Višnjić) with an agenda.

Unfortunately, despite positive reviews, Timeless was never able to bring in the viewers NBC hoped it would. It had a small but loyal audience, averaging 4.6 million viewers and a 1.1 rating among adults ages 18 to 49.

Kripke confirmed the news on Twitter, and did that thing where he gives fans hope that the show isn't completely dead.

Its true. NBC canceled #Timeless. We're surprised & upset. Get you a longer response later. Odds are long, but trying to find another home. — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) May 10, 2017

Ryan also took to Twitter Wednesday to discuss the cancellation, which he says was "financially driven." He thanked the show's fans and thanked NBC executives Bob Greenblatt and Jennifer Salke, who were "heartbroken" about the decision.

6. Appreciate Bob, Jen and NBC giving us the canvas to tell 16 fun stories with our amazing cast. #ResucitateTimeless — Shawn Ryan (@ShawnRyanTV) May 10, 2017

4. So thanks to all of Team Timeless for your passion and ❤️ for the show. We'll try to keep it alive. #ResucitateTimeless — Shawn Ryan (@ShawnRyanTV) May 10, 2017



If Sony, which produces the series, can't be found, the show's cancellation means that now we'll never find out what happened after the cliffhangers that closed out Season 1.

Will you miss Timeless?