As if Time After Time, a show about H.G. Wells chasing Jack the Ripper into the future, couldn't get any twistier, the two-hour premiere dropped a bomb in the finale minutes - someone else is stalking the time-travelling duo!

Although stars Freddie Stroma and Josh Bowman couldn't reveal too much about the identity of H.G. and John's stalker, they revealed that the twist plays a huge role in what comes next! "It does propel the rest of the show, because it's not just a cat and mouse," Stroma tells TVGuide.com. "It's not just H.G. Wells trying to catch John Stevenson. There are other people who know about the time machine and it's dangerous."

This storyline will eventually lead into exploring the origin stories of H.G. Wells' books, in addition to giving the show's central duo a reason to team up. The enemy of my enemy is my friend, and all that. "About halfway through the show, you'll see that our goals allign," Bowman adds.

Time After Time airs Sundays at 9/8c on ABC.