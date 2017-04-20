Viola Davis, Leslie Jones and Donald Glover were among the figures on Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2017 list.

The magazine's annual list recognizing leaders, artists, icons, pioneers and titans in their fields who have made an impact -- good or bad -- was released Thursday and for the second year in a row featured a diverse slate of entertainment honorees.

Besides Davis (How to Get Away with Murder), Jones (Saturday Night Live) and Glover (Atlanta), featured TV stars include The Night Of's Riz Ahmed; The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story's Sarah Paulson; Fresh Off the Boat's Constance Wu; former Fox News commentator Gretchen Carlson; Key & Peele and Get Out mastermind Jordan Peele; Drag Race's RuPaul; and late-night hosts Samantha Bee and James Corden.

Writing about Davis under the "Icons" section, Meryl Streep praised her friend's "hard-won, midlife rise" to the top of her craft, which culminated with an Oscar win in February for Fences, without forgetting her humble beginnings.

"And that is why she embodies for all women, but especially for women of color, the high-wire rewards of hard work and a dream, risk and faith," Streep wrote. "Viola has carved a place for herself on the Mount Rushmore of the 21st century -- new faces emerging from a neglected mountain. And when she tells the story of how she got from where she was to where she is, it is as if she is on a pilgrimage, following her own footsteps and honoring that journey."

Tina Fey sang Glover's praises, writing that her fellow multi-hyphenate, who got his writing start on 30 Rock, is "serving you best-case-scenario millennial realness." "He embodies his generation's belief that people can be whatever they want and change what it is they want, at any time," Fey wrote. "When you're tired of starring in a network comedy, take a break to pursue your rap career for a Grammy nomination. When you've learned all you can from acting in other people's movies, sit down and create your own piece of art." Or you take a break and "just, like, be Lando Calrissian or something."

The list also features Ryan Reynolds, Emma Stone, John Legend, Demi Lovato, Margot Robbie, LeBron James, Moonlight writer-director Barry Jenkins, 13th director Ava DuVernay and Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, who can currently be seen on Dancing with the Stars.

And yes, President Trump made the cut too -- along with his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner.

