Last Man Standing star Tim Allen has been known to stoke the flames of controversy in the past. The stand-up-comic-turned-Home Improvement star, who had previously been arrested for cocaine possession in the '70s, left people aghast over his unusual perspective on racial slurs and confounded liberals with his comparison of Hillary and Bill Clinton to sexually-transmitted disease.

So perhaps it's not too surprising to hear that his name is ensnared in another bit of hubbub over his haughty choice of words on the subject of politics. The latest gaffe, however, might be the most disturbing of all: the Toy Story 4 star basically compared being a conservative in Hollywood to living in Nazi Germany. Yes, really.

Allen recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and discussed his appearance at the inauguration of President Donald Trump. He said, "Yeah, I went to the inauguration ... You've gotta be real careful around here, you know, you get beat up if you don't believe what everybody believes."

"This is like '30s Germany," he continued. "I don't know what happened. If you're not part of the group -- 'You know what we believe is right,' 'you know, I might have a problem with that' -- I'm a comedian. I like going on both sides."

The actor has been outspoken about his support for the Republican Party during and after the recent election cycle and has previously compared Tinseltown's tendency to be largely liberal to bullying. He told Megyn Kelly on Fox News, "What I find odd about Hollywood is they didn't like Trump because he was a bully. But if you had any kind of inkling that you were for Trump, you got bullied."