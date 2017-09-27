Tim Allen is still not pleased that ABC canceled Last Man Standing.

During an interview on Norm Macdonald's podcast this week, Allen said the cancellation of the show "was handled very badly" and that he still doesn't know why ABC "did what they did." However, Allen did suggest that his politics influenced ABC's decision.

"I always wanted Last Man Standing to be like [All in the Family]," he said. "Archie Bunker pushed boundaries, but Carroll O'Connor was not that guy at all. [Allen's character Mike Baxter was] a version of that guy. But there's nothing more dangerous, especially in this climate, than a funny, likable conservative."

ABC canceled the successful Friday night sitcom in May after six seasons. At the time, Allen said he was "blindsided" by the decision, but ABC president Channing Dungey maintained that politics played no part in the cancellation. She insisted the network was simply reworking its Friday night lineup to move away from comedies.

For a time, it appeared as though Last Man Standing would find a new home on CMT, but ultimately the network decided not to pick up the comedy.