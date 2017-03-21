In a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Last Man Standing star Tim Allen compared being conservative in Hollywood to being a Jew in Germany in the 1930s during the Nazis' rise to power.

"You've gotta be real careful around here, you know, you get beat up if you don't believe what everybody believes. This is like '30s Germany," he said.

It's an offensive analogy, because no one is trying to commit a genocide against Hollywood conservatives, and the Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect called the comedian out on it.

Tim Allen

"Tim, have you lost your mind?" Steven Goldstein, the center's executive director, said in a statement. "No one in Hollywood today is subjecting you or anyone else to what the Nazis imposed on Jews in the 1930s -- the world's most evil program of dehumanization, imprisonment and mass brutality, implemented by an entire national government, as the prelude for the genocide of nearly an entire people.



"Sorry, Tim, that's just not the same as getting turned down for a movie role. It's time for you to leave your bubble to apologize to the Jewish people and, to be sure, the other peoples also targeted by the Nazis," Goldstein continued.

TVGuide.com has asked Allen's representative for comment.

The Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect is an organization that advocates for civil and human rights in memory of Anne Frank, the 15-year-old Jewish girl who died in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp and whose diary became one of the most important documents of World War II.