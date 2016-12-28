Next Up The Walking Dead: Is Carl Going to Die?

T.I. and Tiny are divorcing after six years of marriage.

Former Xscape member Tiny, otherwise known as Tameka Harris, filed court documents on Dec. 7 to end her marriage to the rapper, The Dirty reports.

The couple has three children together: Clifford "King" Joseph Harris III, Major Philant Harris and Heiress Diana Harris, who was born in March. T.I. is also the father to sons Messiah Ya'Majesty Harris and Domani Uriah Harris and daughter Deyjah Imani Harris from previous relationships, and Tiny is also the mother of daughter Zonnique Jailee Pullins.

T.I. and Tiny became a beloved duo after they began documenting their family life on the VH1 reality show T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle in 2011.

Neither T.I. nor Tiny have addressed the split on social media, but it appears their relationship remains amicable. The pair posted Instagrams of them spending the holidays together with their children.