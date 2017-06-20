Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

T.I. is upping his TV creds by landing the starring role in a cop procedural from blockbuster producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

Tip "T.I." Harris and Bruckheimer are teaming up for Atlanta's Most Wanted, one of Fox's first drama pilot order for the 2018 TV season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. T.I. will play Marcus Armstrong, "a guy born in Atlanta to an infamous criminal father who is recruited to be part of a new vice squad that tackles the growing criminal elements in his hometown. Marcus' involvement will jeopardize his own long-held secret that threatens to upend his entire life," reports THR.

"I am honored to partner with Fox and Bruckheimer on what is truly a passion project for me. It's going to be amazing to see my city represented in this fashion," T.I. said in a statement.

Add shows to your watchlist now

Atlatna's Most Wanted is the latest thing added to T.I.'s full Hollywood roster. The rapper also has T.I. & Tiny: Family Hustle on VH1 and is producing a studio work-place comedy for Showtime with Kevin Hart. On the film side, he's starrring and producing a feature comedy The Trap with Mike Epps and will reprise his role in the Paul Rudd Ant-Man, which begins production later this summer.

Fox likes the script for Atlanta's Most Wanted, it'll go into production for pilot season in hopes of being picked up to series for next fall.