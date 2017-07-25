We all knew Chrissy Metz could sing, but who could predict that she'd also be great at musical impressions?

The This Is Us star showed off her surprising other talent while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday. During the interview, she revealed that, like her TV mom Mandy Moore, she's got a knack for music both on and off the screen. "I love a tune. I do like to sing," she said before adding, "It's obnoxious. I'd rather probably sing than talk."

Her list of impressions includes Aaron Neville, possibly Shakira and "a little" Michael McDonald. Funnily enough, they happen to be the same ones Fallon has been known to do. "I want to be Jimmy Fallon is basically what it is," she joked.

Judging from the video, however, she might have one up on the late night host. That impression was not only spot-on, but also seemed like the perfect audition for Saturday Night Live. Paging Lorne Michaels!

Catch Metz and the rest of the lovable Pearson family when Season 2 of This Is Us premieres Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9/8c on NBC.