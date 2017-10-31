Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

This Is Us has been serving up a lot more questions than answers lately, but that's about to change in Tuesday's episode, "The 20s."

We're heading back to the past for the Halloween episode — Halloween of '90 for the Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) storyline and Halloween of 2008 for the adult Big 3 storyline. It's in the latter storyline that This Is Us will answer one of your most burning questions (pun unintended) about the present storyline.

And no, it doesn't involve how Jack died. But it does relate to Jack's death.

This Is Us Star Justin Hartley Weds Longtime Girlfriend

We can't say much more than that, except that you've been waiting for this one for a very long time and it's going to make you feel better about a few things. Okay, we know that's mean. We can also tell you that you'll also discover how Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) named their eldest daughter Tess — and in typical Pearson family fashion that one will make you cry.

This Is Us airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on NBC.