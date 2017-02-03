Now Playing Chrissy Metz Had 81 Cents In the Bank Before This Is Us

Toby (Chris Sullivan) may need to start worrying about his top boyfriend status on This Is Us.

In an exclusive clip from Tuesday's episode "I Call Marriage," Duke (Adam Bartley) still has his sights set on hooking up with Kate (Chrissy Metz) and is showing no signs of letting up on his advances. After a hard day of walking and yoga, Kate runs into Duke while talking to a friend and the stable hand doesn't waste the chance to speak his mind and tell Kate she's looking hot.

She doesn't give Duke the tongue lashing we would hope because instead she gets a text from Toby saying there's a surprise waiting for her in the front office. That sounds promising, except the episode's official description already says that Toby "throws a wrench in Kate's weight loss journey."

Metz already teased to TVGuide.com that Kate and Toby's path to wedded bliss won't be a smooth one, which has us all the more worried. "Sometimes relationships when they are tried and tested, they either fall apart or they get stronger," the actress said. "We don't know what's going to happen with that."

We can only hope that Kate isn't willing to throw away everything she has with Toby because Duke is showing her a different kind of attention.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.