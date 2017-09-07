Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

There's only one question on This Is Us fans' minds: How does Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) die? But is that the only thing we should be asking?

"[Jack's death] is going to be very moving and very powerful, but it's not going to define the experience of that character," executive producer Ken Olin told TV Guide. "The more that you go into [the Pearsons'] lives and answer certain questions, there are other questions that are raised."

The mystery of what happened to Jack to prevent him from being with Rebecca (Mandy Moore) in present day has been haunting fans of the series since the second episode of Season 1 -- but what other secrets are the Pearsons hiding? How did Rebecca and Miguel (Jon Huertas) actually get together? Why does Kate (Chrissy Metz) blames herself for Jack's death? Was Jack in the mob? That could explain the mustache. Why does Kevin (Justin Hartley) hate planes? How the hell did Randall (Sterling K. Brown) get into predicting the weather?

"There are plenty of questions you can raise in people's lives where if you don't know the events that transpired between point A and and point C, you want to know B," Olin said, promising the stress will keep coming.

What are they going to torture us with next?