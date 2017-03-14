[Warning: The following contains spoilers from Tuesday's This Is Us. Read at your own risk!]

Tuesday night's This Is Us season finale ended on a bittersweet note. Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) survived the episode, but his marriage with Rebecca (Mandy Moore) is in serious jeopardy after he arrived drunk to her show and punched her bandmate.

The two got into a knockdown drag-out fight that reached climax bitterness when Jack said that Rebecca being a 40-year-old woman singing in clubs and bars was embarrassing. Ouch. Even though both of them regretted the way they spoke to each other the next morning, they decided to separate -- leaving fans for the season with the Pearson parents farther apart than ever.

TVGuide.com caught up with Ventimiglia and Moore on the This Is Us finale red carpet and asked what this separation means going into Season 2.

"[They need to] take a little bit of a break, recalibrate," Moore offered.

This Is Us finale reveals how Jack and Rebecca met

Ventimiglia agreed with his costar, especially because he knows where Jack's storyline is going for the next two seasons.

"I have an idea, based on a little bit of information, but I think the idea is that they got to a breaking point," he said. "Sometimes, you need to center yourself. ... In that recalibration, hopefully you can course correct and get back on track."

Separation doesn't necessarily mean that this is the end for Jack and Rebecca though. The actors at least have hope that they can figure it out. "[It's] the apparent dissolution or breakage of a marriage," Ventimiglia explains. "These are two people that love each other very much, but they got to a heated place where they need to step away. Hopefully they understand where they can right their wrongs and find their way back to each other."

This Is Us finale creates a major obstacle for Season 2

If that's not enough to end your despair, Moore wants you to know that she understands your pain.

"I hope there's someone there for you to hug and hold your hand," she says to everyone who just finished watching the episode. For the record, we hope someone is there for you too.

This Is Us returns next fall on NBC.

Additional reporting by Malcolm Venable