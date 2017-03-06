Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

We're about a week away from This Is Us' Season 1 finale, and given all the ugly crying viewers have been doing all season when watching NBC's family drama, it's pretty much a safe bet that the show will go out with an emotional bang.

Hopefully you've had time to gather yourself after watching "Memphis" -- the episode in which William (Ron Cephas Jones) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) embark on road trip -- and found some comfort in the digital group hug that took place at the somber end. There's one more episode to go before the March 14 finale, which may give us more much-needed time to prepare for tsunami of feelings it'll likely trigger.

At NBC's midseason previews last week, TVGuide.com caught up with cast members Susan Kelechi Watson and Justin Hartley, who play Beth and Kevin respectively, and they offered some suggestions on how fans can prepare for the Season 1 finale.

This Is Us: How will "Memphis" affect the Pearsons going forward?

"Watch it with friends," Kelechi Watson advises, adding that we should have wine or tea should be on hand.

That doesn't sound too bad -- but it's Hartley's tip that suggests we'll be in for a bumpy ride.

"Just breathe through it," he says. "You'll make it."

Make sure you've got tissues on deck!

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.

Additional reporting by Liz Raftery.