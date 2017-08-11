Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

This Is Us fans are worried about how Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) dies, but Milo Ventimiglia has bigger things on his mind -- namely, how Jack and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) move forward after they split in the controversial Season 1 finale.

"I do know [if they make up], but I can't say," he teased, which is awful and cruel to play with our hearts like that. (Just kidding, we love him forever.) "For the family moving forward, you hope they find some peace before that ticket gets punched."

The mystery of Jack's death needs to be resolved sooner rather than later, and that has many fans worried that Jack and Rebecca won't get their act together before Jack is gone. And let's face it, the only thing that could make Jack Pearson's death more tragic is the idea that he's not reconnected with his soulmate before it happens.

"[Repairing the marriage] may be the biggest thing on my mind, wanting to see Jack and Rebecca find their way again," the actor told us. "This is a couple that loves each other so much, yet they're kind of ripped apart and it breaks my heart."

So dear This Is Us gods, please hear our prayers -- and Ventimiglia's -- and give us this one tiny bit of happiness before you rip our hearts out. Love always, but especially on Tuesdays, your loyal (and plentiful) viewers.