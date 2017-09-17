Now Playing This Is Us Season 2 First Look: Lessons Learned

When This Is Us returns for Season 2, we're going to see the Pearsons at a time we haven't yet before.

According to Regina King, who will step in to direct this season, her episode takes us to a brand new decade.

"In my episode, we get to meet the big three in a decade you've never seen them in before," she explained to E! during Sunday's red carpet for the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards.

So far, we've already visited the Pearsons in the '80s, '90s and present day. Could this new decade be one in the future? It's very likely. A source confirmed to TV Guide that we will, in fact, be visiting the future this season though it's unclear how far ahead the show will jump.

Check Out Our Complete Emmy Awards Coverage Here

Season 2 picks up immediately after Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Jack's (Milo Ventimiglia)'s fight in the finale and Rebecca will have to explain to the Big Three why she's not on tour and why dad is suddenly out of the house. Meanwhile, in present day, Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) have moved forward with their plans to adopt, but it's turning out to be harder than they thought.

This Is Us returns Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9/8c on NBC.