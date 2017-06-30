Now Playing This Is Us Cast Talks Possible Time Periods for Season 2

This Is Us is handing out six promotions to its cast of young actors.

Hannah Zeile (teenage Kate), Niles Fitch (teenage Randall), Logan Shroyer (teenage Kevin), Mackenzie Hancsicsak (young Kate), Parker Bates (young Kevin), Faithe Herman (Annie Pearson) and Eris Baker (Tess Pearson) have all scored series regular contracts for the second season, according to Deadline. This ensures that they'll be available to film whenever a script calls for a heavy look at the past or more than usual time with Randall's (Sterling K. Brown) adult family.

There is one young This Is Us star missing from the pack -- Lonnie Chavis. The young man who plays young Randall can't sign a series regular contract because he's already got one on Showtime's White Famous. Don't worry. Chavis will still appear in Season 2, just maybe not as much as his young counterparts.

Add This Is Us to your watchlist now!

The promotion announcement comes just days after recurring stars Jon Huertas (Miguel) and Alexandra Breckenridge (Sophie) were also given series regular contracts.

This Is Us Season 2 premieres Tuesday Sept. 26 at 9/8c.